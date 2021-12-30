Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger

PRESCOTT VALLEY - A man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle has been identified as a retired U.S. Army Ranger who served 10 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, Prescott Valley police reported on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Robles of Prescott Valley.

Robles had recently retired as a first sergeant and relocated to Yavapai County.

The accident happened just before midnight as police were responding to reports of a man walking along a roadway and jumping in front of vehicles. Before police could locate the man, a passing vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman struck and killed him.

That driver's 21-year-old sister was hit by another vehicle after she got out to try to help Robles, police said. She was taken to a Phoenix hospital and reported in stable condition.

Police said in a news release that Robles is survived by his wife and two young children. He will be buried with full military honors and later relocated to Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.