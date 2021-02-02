Briefs | Federal penitentiary inmate in Tucson with COVID-19 has died

TUCSON – An inmate at the federal penitentiary in Tucson has died less than three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, according to authorities.

They said 64-year-old Charles Purly Romero died at a Tucson hospital last Thursday.

Romero had been in the penitentiary since 2009. He was serving a life sentence for armed bank robbery and aggravated sexual abuse in New Mexico.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports Romero tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 8 and was immediately placed in medical isolation with the penitentiary staff providing treatment while monitoring his symptoms.

On Jan. 11, Romero was transported to a hospital for treatment due to respiratory distress.

Authorities said Romero had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that put him at risk for developing more severe symptoms from the coronavirus.

2 brothers found dead in vehicle in Chandler murder-suicide

CHANDLER – Two people found fatally shot inside a vehicle were brothers and the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, Chandler police said Monday.

The said officers were called to an apartment complex for a welfare check around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people with shotgun wounds who were declared dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation determined 21-year-old Layton Eskeets lived in the apartment complex and had been at a get-together with his 17-year-old brother who was in town visiting.

Authorities said an altercation occurred between the brothers which continued when they returned to the complex. Police said it appears Eskeets shot and killed his teenage brother and then turned the gun on himself. They said a gun was located inside the car.

Since the Eskeets’ brother was a juvenile, police are not releasing his name at this time.

Union Pacific worker killed in accident in southern Arizona

VAIL – A Union Pacific worker in southern Arizona has died in an accident on the job.

Company spokesman Tim McMahan confirmed that James Morgan, who worked on engineering matters as a systems laborer, was fatally hurt Sunday in Vail.

McMahan gave no further details. He called the situation tragic and said the company’s hearts were with Morgan’s family and friends.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that Morgan was struck by a rail tamper. A tamper is a machine used to pack the ballast or stone that forms the trackbed under railway tracks.

The NTSB is investigating. However, no investigators have plans at this time to travel to the scene.

Glendale police ID suspect who wielded spear at officers

GLENDALE – Authorities have identified a man shot and wounded by Glendale police officers after threatening them with a homemade spear.

Glendale police say 23-year-old Alexander Mear was listed in stable condition Monday at a hospital.

Mear is facing at least two counts of aggravated assault. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

According to investigators, officers responded to a threatening 911 call Saturday night from a man who stated that he had a gun and “wanted to shoot cops.”

Police spokesman Juan Santiago says officers arrived on the scene just north of downtown Glendale and confronted a man matching the description.

Police said the man appeared erratic and made threatening comments toward the officers. He then charged at them with a wooden spear that was about 4 feet long. When the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon, an officer fired several shots at him.

Mear was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Santiago says detectives are reviewing body camera footage.

Store employee shot while chasing shoplifting suspect

PHOENIX – A person standing outside a Phoenix hardware store shot and wounded a store employee while trying to shoot a shoplifting suspect being chased by the employee, police said Saturday.

The shoplifting suspect who had run from the store was gone when police arrived while the person who shot the employee remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a Police Department spokeswoman.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious wound not considered life-threatening, Fortune said. No identities were released.

Armed man threatening authorities killed at Arizona resort

PARADISE VALLEY – A man who allegedly threatened deputies with a gun at a Paradise Valley resort has been fatally shot, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials.

They said the incident occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

Paradise Valley police said they were serving a search warrant on several individuals and asked for assistance from the sheriff’s SWAT team after one man refused to exit the room and peacefully surrender to officers.

Two sheriff’s deputies entered the room and attempted to take the man into custody after several hours of negotiations, according to authorities.

The man allegedly confronted the deputies with a gun and was shot by the SWAT team. Two other suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The name of the man who was fatally shot wasn’t immediately released Sunday.