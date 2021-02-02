COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another 512 Mohave County residents contracted the coronavirus and 13 more died from complications of the disease between noon on Friday, Jan. 29 and noon on Monday, Feb. 1.

The figures were released by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Feb. 1, and raised the death toll from the pandemic to 469 in the county.

Four of the deaths were from the Kingman medical service area, including three ages 70-79 and one age 90-plus. The Bullhead City medical service area suffered the most new deaths with six, including four ages 80-89 and one each ages 60-69 and 70-79. There were three deaths in the Lake Havasu City area – one each ages 50-59, 70-79 and 80-89.

Of the 512 new cases, there were 324 in the Kingman area, with the majority of the cases coming from a single, congregate setting that the county did not name in the news release. There were also 103 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 82 in the Lake Havasu City area and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The cases from the congregate setting in the Kingman area are included in the 271 Kingman patients who are linked to a known case and are reported to be recovering at “home.” They include 61 cases ages 40-49, 60 ages 30-39, 59 ages 50-59, 33 each ages 20-29 and 60-69, 13 ages 70-79 and five ages 80-89.

The remaining Kingman cases remain under investigation, and include 12 ages 50-59, nine ages 40-49, seven each ages 20-29, 60-69 and 70-79, six each ages 11-19 and 30-39, five ages 0-10 and one age 80-89.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to about one-third of the 456 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 986 cases and 26 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 29.

That’s down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22, and the 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 17,787 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 19,717 cases in the county. The county has counted 469 deaths, while the state reports 533.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 148 deaths, followed by Kingman with 118, Lake Havasu City with 108, Fort Mohave with 36, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,263 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,342 for Bullhead City, 3,941 for Kingman, 1,440 for Fort Mohave, 687 for Mohave Valley, 1,018 for Golden Valley and 398 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 120 cases in Topock, 42 in Dolan Springs and 40 in Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,761 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Feb. 1 there were 76 new cases of COVID-19 from 242 tests for a positivity rate of 31%.

The positivity rate in the county was 31% (130/423) on Monday, Jan. 25; 34% (104/304) on Tuesday, Jan. 26; 31% (109/348) on Wednesday, Jan. 27; 35% (142/408) on Thursday, Jan. 28; 68% (322/472) on Friday, Jan. 29; 45% (190/420) on Saturday, Jan. 30; and 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 86,779 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 78,625 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,154 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 2, AZDHS was reporting 238 new deaths and 2,938 new cases from 9,814 tests for a positivity rate of 30%. More than 765,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,362 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 26.3 million confirmed cases and 443,923 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,243,638 deaths and nearly 104 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.