Kingman man arrested on suspicion of forgery
KINGMAN – Cody Michael Darling, 27, of Kingman was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 31 in relation to a felony warrant for forgery from 2019.
KPD wrote in a news release that officers contacted Darling while responding to a reported disturbance at a motel in the 1400 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue. Law enforcement determined that Darling had a criminal felony warrant for forgery.
Darling was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of felony forgery, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by KPD
