Kingman Miner Feb. 3 Adoption Spotlight: Lashaw
These are Arizona’s children. Lashaw is a charming, caring young man with an easy-going personality. His hobbies include writing music, playing sports and living life to its fullest by trying new things. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
January 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Aaron at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aaron-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alyssa at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-c-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christian-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elizabeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elizabeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jason and Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason-brian and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaylene and Julien at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaylene-and-julien and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jedediah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jedediah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Joebert at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Keegan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/keegan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashaw at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashaw and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Mona at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mona and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nathan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nathan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nieghjaya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nieghjaya and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Noah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/noah-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tieyasiajane and Arionna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tieyasiajane-and-arionna# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Yahya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/yahya and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Winter Weather: Snow storm cancels school, snarls traffic in Kingman
- Kingman's ‘Social Contact Club’: Freedom is their religion
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: