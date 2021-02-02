Obituary | Jennie Josephine Veazey White

Jennie Josephine Veazey was born Aug. 2, 1931 to Joseph Dwayne Eugene Veazey and Alice Agnes Miller of New Orleans. She married the love of her life, Robert White, a dashing Marine, in September 1947.

This adventurous couple came to Kingman on Dec. 4, 1964 and were the tenth family to settle in Golden Valley. This little girl, who grew up on the cobblestone streets of New Orleans, with an eighth-grade education, opened her own highly successful real estate office in 1973.

She thrived on learning, teaching and sharing. In 1981 an important event happened in her life that could have been devastating. She turned to studying her Bible, developing an intimate relationship with God that she never deviated from. We will remember her as always extending the hand of reconciliation, giving forgiveness, not condemnation, and providing unconditional love.

She is survived by her four children, Kerease Gillman and spouse, Tim; Robert White and spouse, Jeannie; Mark White and spouse, Jean; and Cindy Hollingsworth and spouse, Dave. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Della Redaja and spouse, Patrick; Lena Margita, William Margita and spouse, Lira; Mark White and spouse, Jennie; Katrina Pogue and spouse, Matt; Keith White and spouse, Nikki; Brittany White, Toni Coursey, Jed Hollingsworth, and Justin Hollingsworth and spouse, Alicia; and her great-grandchildren, Byrce Redaja, Garrett Redaja, Kensington Penny, Jeremiah Havatone, Ella Margita, Collin White, Colton White, Cody White, Hunter Pogue, Jackson Pogue, Isabella Lily, Josephine Pogue, Faith White, Caitlan White, Gunther Waild, Petra Coursey, Abi Fillon, Kyra Fillon and Dillon Hollingsworth.

Her son, Rob, and daughter, Cindy, were at her bedside as she left for Heaven. God granted his faithful servant a prosperous, joyful and blessed life. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.