Obituary | Patricia Ann Mertens “GRANNY”

Patricia Ann Mertens “GRANNY” passed away in Kingman, Arizona on Jan, 24, 2021 at her home with everyone she loved. Patricia was born in Hixson, Tennessee on Oct. 29, 1952 to Eugene and Mildred Johnson.

Patricia moved to Arizona in the 1960s where she met the love of her life, Robert George Mertens, Sr., in Tucson, Arizona, where they continued dating and finishing high school. They moved to Kingman in 1971 where they married and had their son, Robert George Mertens, Jr. The three then moved to Lake Elsinore, California where they owned and operated a campground on the lake. In 1975 they had their daughter, Lori Mertens Newberry. In 1978 the family moved back to Kingman and purchased their forever home where they raised their family and made amazing memories.

Patricia “GRANNY” loved her family. She would do anything for them. Granny loved and spoiled her babies. If you ever met her, she was Granny from that point on. Patricia “Granny” enjoyed spending her time at the lake, camping, shopping or anything that involved spending time with her husband, children and grandbabies. Her grandchildren were her world!

Patricia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert George Mertens, Sr.; two children, son Robert George Mertens, Jr. and daughter-in-law Stacey Mertens, and daughter Lori Newberry and son-in-law Christopher Newberry; five grandchildren – Devon Cutshaw (TJ Cutshaw), Kendle Stubblefield (Kyren Stubblefield), Makayla West (Gage West), Garrett Newberry and Kara Mertens; seven great-grandchildren, Collin Cutshaw, Chase Cutshaw, Savannah England, Kennedy England, Evie England, Ronnie West and Noah Stubblefield; and her beloved fur baby, McCalley.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us

Everyday

Unseen, unheard

Still Loved, Still Missed

and very Dear

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.