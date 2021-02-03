9 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has killed nine more Mohave County residents, and another 49 county residents have been infected with the disease, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Three of the deaths and 10 of the new cases are in the Kingman medical service area. The local deceased patients include two in the 80-89 age group, and one age 60-69.

Two patients in the 50-59 age bracket and one age 70-79 perished in the Bullhead City medical service area, while the Lake Havasu City service area suffered three deaths, including two ages 80-89 and one age 70-79.

The deaths raised the toll in the county to 22 between noon on Friday, Jan. 29 and noon on Tuesday, and to 476 since the beginning of the pandemic. While the number of new deaths and cases remains high, they’ve been on a downward trajectory for the past three weeks.

The new Kingman cases included five ages 60-69, three ages 50-59 and two ages 30-39. There were 24 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and 15 in the Lake Havasu City service area. Of the 49 new cases in the county, 16 involve patients age 60 or older who are more vulnerable to complications from the disease.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to about one-third of the 456 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 986 cases and 26 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 29.

That’s down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22, and the 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 17,830 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 19,782 cases in the county. The county has counted 476 deaths, while the state reports 550.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 149 deaths, followed by Kingman with 121, Lake Havasu City with 112, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 11. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,281 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,355 for Bullhead City, 3,947 for Kingman, 1,447 for Fort Mohave, 688 for Mohave Valley, 1,018 for Golden Valley and 398 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 120 cases in Topock, 42 in Dolan Springs and 41 in Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,886 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Feb. 2 there were 65 new cases of COVID-19 from 359 tests for a positivity rate of 18%.

The positivity rate in the county was 34% (104/304) on Tuesday, Jan. 26; 31% (109/348) on Wednesday, Jan. 27; 35% (142/408) on Thursday, Jan. 28; 68% (322/472) on Friday, Jan. 29; 45% (190/420) on Saturday, Jan. 30; 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31; and 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 87,138 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 78,975 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,163 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Feb. 3, AZDHS was reporting 214 new deaths and 2,296 new cases from 12,989 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 767,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,576 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 26.4 million confirmed cases and 447,077 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 3. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,256,066 deaths and nearly 104 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.