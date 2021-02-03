Obituary | Joseph Spivey Standlee
Joseph Spivey Standlee, 68, passed away Feb. 1, 2021. Joe was born Jan. 2, 1953, in Ajo, Arizona to Marjorie and Raymond Standlee. Joe grew up and lived in Mohave County all his life with the exception of the 4 years he spent serving his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Frederick 1184. Joe married Debra Lynn Seal on February 2, 1973 in Kingman, Arizona. Joe graduated from Mohave Community College in 1981 with an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science. Joe worked for the City of Kingman in the water department then at Duval as an operator, and then retired from Southwire/General Cable where he served as Union Chairman for IBEW 640. Joe and Debbie raised three children in Kingman, Arizona. Joe was a faithful husband, loving father, and fun-loving grandfather. Everyone who knew Joe, loved Joe.
Joe is proceeded in death by his son, Jeremy Standlee. Joe is survived by his wife, Debra; son, Brian (Julie) Standlee; son Shawn (Thomas Berry) Standlee, and seven grandchildren; Brandon, Morgan, Tyler, Emma, Michael, Ryiah, and Bridget Standlee. Also surviving are his sisters, Tina Copeland and Melody Coffin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Journey Church 3782 N Bank St., Kingman, Arizona 86409. The family will receive friends and relatives 30 minutes prior to services. A reception will be held following the services for family and friends.
Obituary
