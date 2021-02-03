Prep roundup: Kingman girls beat Wickenburg 55-43

WICKENBURG – The ride home from Wickenburg was a happy one for the Kingman High School girls basketball team.

The Bulldogs beat Wickenburg 55-43 on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to improve to 2-1 for the season, rebounding from a 39-point loss to Yuma Catholic on Jan. 29.

Kingman was to host Youngker High School at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Tonopah Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Boys Basketball

Wickenburg 74, Kingman 22

WICKENBURG – After holding their own with Wickenburg and trailing just 11-7 after one quarter, things went downhill on Tuesday, Feb. 2 for the Kingman High School boys basketball team.

Wickenberg outscored the Bulldogs 49-6 in the middle quarters en route to a 74-22 win.

The Wranglers got a game-high 29 points from senior David Cardenas.

The Bulldogs slipped to 0-4 and host 1-4 Youngker at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Tonopah Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 3, Bradshaw Mountain 0

PRESCOTT VALLEY - The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 3-0 win at Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The Bears fell to 1-1 on the year.

The Volunteers notched their first shutout of the year, and won their second straight game. They travel to Estrella Foothills High School to play the Wolves at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.