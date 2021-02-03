Windy weather advisory issued for Kingman on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 3, until 8 p.m.

NWS wrote on its website that southwest winds of 20-30 mph, along with gusts of up to 45 mph, are expected.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” NWS wrote. “Winds this strong could make driving difficult, especially for motorcycles, high-profile vehicles, trailers and campers.”

Weather conditions could see tree branches blown down along with power outages. Outdoor objects should be secured, and motorists should take extra caution while on the road.

“Winds could create areas of blowing dust or sand, resulting in briefly lowered visibilities,” the weather service continued. “Use extra caution.”

Information provided by the National Weather Service