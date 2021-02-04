COVID-19 claims lives of 14 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 14 Mohave County residents, including five from the Kingman medical service area.

The deaths, along with 149 new cases of the coronavirus, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The toll county-wide increased to 27 between noon on Friday, Jan. 29 and noon on Wednesday. According to the county, 469 county residents have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, while the state has tallied more than 500 dead.

County health officials reported that the new local deaths involved elderly adults, including three ages 80-89 and one each ages 60-69 and 70-79. There were also five deaths recorded in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and four in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

Of the 38 new Kingman cases, half involved adults over age 60 who are considered more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. There were 13 new local cases ages 60-69, four ages 80-89 and two ages 70-79. There were also seven cases ages 30-39, six ages 50-59, four ages 2029 and two ages 11-19.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas during the two-day span with 60, while the Lake Havasu City area logged 50. There was one new case reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the 481 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 986 cases and 26 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 29. There have been 661 new cases and 27 deaths this week with two reporting days remaining.

That’s down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22, and the 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 17,919 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 19,880 cases in the county.

The county has counted 481 deaths, while the state reports 554.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 150 deaths, followed by Kingman with 122, Lake Havasu City with 114, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 11. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,311 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,375 for Bullhead City, 3,966 for Kingman, 1,450 for Fort Mohave, 698 for Mohave Valley, 1,022 for Golden Valley and 399 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 122 cases in Topock, 42 in Dolan Springs and 41 in Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,236 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Feb. 3 there were 98 new cases of COVID-19 from 359 tests for a positivity rate of 27%.

The positivity rate in the county was 31% (109/348) on Wednesday, Jan. 27; 35% (142/408) on Thursday, Jan. 28; 68% (322/472) on Friday, Jan. 29; 45% (190/420) on Saturday, Jan. 30; 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31; 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1; and 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 87,497 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 79,324 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,173 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Feb. 4, AZDHS was reporting 176 new deaths and 4,417 new cases from 15,404 tests for a positivity rate of 29%. More than 771,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,752 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 26.5 million confirmed cases and 450,826 deaths the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,271,277 deaths and nearly 104 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.