7 more Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another seven Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and 70 more have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, Feb. 4.

One of the deaths and 22 of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The local deceased patient is an adult in the 60-69 age range. There were also three deaths each in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City medical service areas.

The deaths raised the toll in the county to 35 in the past seven days, and 488 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the 70 new cases, 22 were in the Kingman area, including 11 in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were four cases each ages 60-69 and 70-79, two ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus. There were also four cases ages 20-29, three each ages 0-19 and 30-39, and one age 50-59.

Lake Havasu City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service area with 26. There were also 20 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and two in undetermined locations in the county.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the 488 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to have stabilized, with 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

That’s up from 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days, but down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22, and the 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 17,989 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 19,977 cases in the county. The county has counted 488 deaths, while the state reports 561.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 151 deaths, followed by Kingman with 123, Lake Havasu City with 117, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 13. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,336 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,390 for Bullhead City, 3,985 for Kingman, 1,452 for Fort Mohave, 699 for Mohave Valley, 1,023 for Golden Valley and 399 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 122 cases in Topock, and 42 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,435 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Feb. 4 there were 97 new cases of COVID-19 from 453 tests for a positivity rate of 21%.

The positivity rate in the county was 35% (142/408) on Thursday, Jan. 28; 68% (322/472) on Friday, Jan. 29; 45% (190/420) on Saturday, Jan. 30; 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31; 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1; 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2; and 27% (98/359) on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 87,950 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 79,747 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,203 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Feb. 5, AZDHS was reporting 196 new deaths and 3,826 new cases from 16,989 tests for a positivity rate of 23%. More than 775,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,948 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 26.6 million confirmed cases and 455,915 deaths the morning of Friday, Feb. 5. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,287,372 deaths and more than 105 million confirmed cases on Friday, Feb. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.