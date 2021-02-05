Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s COVID-19 vaccination program will continue to focus on residents age 75 and older for at least one more week, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release on Friday, Feb. 5.

The decision to delay opening the program to the next category of recipients – education and childcare workers, and persons age 65 and older – was necessitated by high demand and limited availability of vaccine doses, county health officials wrote. Currently protective services occupations, health-care workers, employees and residents of long-term care facilities, and those age 75 and older are eligible.

“Those who are the most vulnerable and suffer the most if they contract COVID-19 are those who are 75 years and older,” the news release explained, noting the county “has a significant population in that age range.”

The county will evaluate progress on a week-to-week basis. The current goal is to vaccinate as many adults age 75 and older as possible.

“Mohave County is closely monitoring the availability and the delivery of vaccine to this at-risk age group. Due to limited doses, it was determined to be in the best interest of this elderly population to prioritize them further,” the news release explained.

For the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s vaccine provider list and contact information, visit https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ

Information provided by Mohave County