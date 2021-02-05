OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 05
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep roundup: Lee Williams falls 42-39 in girls basketball action

Point guard LaNae Burgess brings the ball up the court for Lee Williams, which lost by three points to visiting Coconino on Thursday, Feb. 4. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Point guard LaNae Burgess brings the ball up the court for Lee Williams, which lost by three points to visiting Coconino on Thursday, Feb. 4. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: February 5, 2021 10:50 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team dropped a narrow 42-39 decision to the visiting Coconino Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Volunteers slipped to 2-2 on the season with the loss, while Coconino improved to 3-1 with a third straight win.

Lee Williams hosts Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Heritage Academy 6, Kingman 3

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls soccer team finally put some points on the board, falling 6-3 to visiting Heritage Academy Laveen on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Bulldogs (0-2) had been shut out in their two prior games. They host Bourgade Catholic at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State