Prep roundup: Lee Williams falls 42-39 in girls basketball action
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team dropped a narrow 42-39 decision to the visiting Coconino Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Volunteers slipped to 2-2 on the season with the loss, while Coconino improved to 3-1 with a third straight win.
Lee Williams hosts Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Heritage Academy 6, Kingman 3
KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls soccer team finally put some points on the board, falling 6-3 to visiting Heritage Academy Laveen on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Bulldogs (0-2) had been shut out in their two prior games. They host Bourgade Catholic at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
