COVID claims 10 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has taken the lives of 10 more Mohave County residents, and another 146 residents have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5.

It raised the case count to more than 18,000 and the death toll to nearly 500 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

One of the deaths, and 43 of the new cases, were reported in the expansive Kingman Medical Service area.

The deceased patient from the Kingman area was an adult in the 60-69 age range. There were also five deaths in the Bullhead City medical service area, and four in the Lake Havasu city medical service area.

More than half of the new Kingman cases involve adults over the age of 60, who are typically more vulnerable to complications of the coronavirus. There were 10 new cases ages 60-69, seven ages 70-79, five ages 80-89 and two ages 90 or above.

The Lake Havasu City area recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 52, while the Bullhead City service area logged 45, and four were recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip. There were two new cases in which the locations have not yet been determined.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the 491 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to have stabilized, with 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

That’s up from 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days, but down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22.

There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 18,064 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,055 cases in the county. The county has counted 491 deaths, while the state reports 565.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 152 deaths, followed by Kingman with 123, Lake Havasu City with 118, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 14. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,359 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,412 for Bullhead City, 3,997 for Kingman, 1,453 for Fort Mohave, 701 for Mohave Valley, 1,032 for Golden Valley and 404 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 124 cases in Topock, 42 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 31 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,530 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Feb. 5 there were 78 new cases of COVID-19 from 278 tests for a positivity rate of 28%.

The positivity rate in the county was 68% (322/472) on Friday, Jan. 29; 45% (190/420) on Saturday, Jan. 30; 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31; 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1; 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2; 27% (98/359) on Wednesday, Feb. 3; and 21% (97/453) on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 88,228 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 80,025 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,203 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Feb. 6, AZDHS was reporting 63 new deaths and 3,471 new cases from 10,575 tests for a positivity rate of 33%. More than 779,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,011 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 26.8 million confirmed cases and 461,843 deaths the morning of Saturday, Feb. 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,306,818 deaths and more than 105 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.