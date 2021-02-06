Kingman Fire Department offers CPR, first-aid courses

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department Community Risk Division is now holding BLS and HeartSaver CPR, AED, First Aid and Stop the Bleed courses twice a month.

KFD wrote on its Facebook page that BLS classes are for those employed in the health field and first responders. The HeartSaver course is for residents that require CPR certifications for employment or daycare, and for certification in first aid and Stop the Bleed.

BLS courses are being held the second Tuesday of the month, and HeartSaver courses the fourth Tuesday of the month. The in-person courses will utilize Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing, which will see classes limited to six people.

The BLS course costs $35 and the HeartSaver course costs $40. Those interested in either course need to register, schedule and pay for classes through the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation portal at https://secure.rec1.com/account/login.

Information provided by the City of Kingman