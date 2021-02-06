OFFERS
Kingman P&Z Commission to consider conditional use, rezone cases

A rezoning request is on the agenda for the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 6, 2021 5:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will review conditional use permit and general plan amendment cases, along with a rezone case, at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Travin Pennington, applicant, and property owner Praise Chapel International have requested a conditional use permit that would allow the construction of a mini-storage facility for boats and RVs on property located at the southeast corner of Railroad Street and Southern Avenue. The property is approximately 1.65 acres.

Property owner High Desert Land Development and applicant Pennington are seeking a minor amendment to the city’s general plan. If approved, the amendment would change the current land use designation from intermediate density residential to community commercial for the 12,000-square-foot property located at 3180 and 3186 Beverly Ave.

However, planning staff recommends denial of the request, according to the agenda, as it is not “consistent with the policies and objectives of the Kingman General Plan 2030.”

Following consideration of the amendment case, commissioners will review a rezoning case related to the same property. The request is that the property be rezoned from residential multiple-family, low density to commercial service business. Staff also recommends denial of the rezone request.

