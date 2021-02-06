OFFERS
Mohave County issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 29. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 6, 2021 5:56 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 29:

– Kenny Williams Construction: Topock; detached accessory structure.

– Pilot Travel Centers: Yucca; water shed.

– Pilot Travel Centers: Yucca; trash enclosure.

– Pilot Travel Centers: Yucca; fire sprinkler/suppression room.

– Pilot Travel Centers: Yucca; fuel tanks.

– Wake Co., Inc: Topock; Buildings B, C and G at Havasu Storage.

– Daniel Baker: Kingman; 400 amp panel to existing garage and future home.

– Tom Daugherty: 13199 S. Waterreed Way, Topock; gas meter.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; new gas line to fireplace.

– Charles MacNeil: 2500 S. Coconino Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 4:

– Wild flower Studios and Gallery: 204 E. Beale St., Kingman; arts.

– Haze Gray Cycles: 807 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; automobile dealer.

– Kingman Plumbing & Supply: 3147 Dafne Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– OCM: 601 N. Jackrabbit Trail, Ste. 200, Buckeye; contractor.

– High Country Electric: 9598 N. Aldrich Road, Flagstaff; contractor.

– CL Woodward: 801 Railroad St., Kingman; contractor.

– Go 2 India: 2205 Airway Ave., Kingman; dry cleaning.

– Pro Stone Source: 1980 College Drive, Ste. 101, Lake Havasu City; landscaping/lawn care.

– Massage By Tamee Whitten: 712 Beale St., Kingman; massage.

– LT Property Maintenance: 3414 Isador Ave., Kingman; property management.

– Denny’s 8644: 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant.

– Denny’s 7971: 3255 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant.

