Mohave County to pilot digital evidence management technology

KINGMAN – The Arizona court system will become the first in the nation to implement new digital evidence management technology later this year, with Mohave County Superior Court participating as one of six pilot courts, Mohave County Superior Court wrote in a news release.

The platform is the Digital Evidence Center from Thomson Reuters and will be used to organize and annotate evidence presented during hearings and stored securely in the cloud. The new evidence management technology will give the courts a more efficient and cost-effective way to manage the thousands of pieces of evidence that go through the court system every year, the new release explained.

“The pandemic has quickly catapulted the courts into more electronic case management, and with more and more evidence presented in a digital format, there is a great need for this type of system within the courts,” said Christina Spurlock, deputy director of the Clerk’s Office. “A digital evidence system seems to be a natural progression forward. We have piloted many programs over the years, but we are especially excited to take on this endeavor.”