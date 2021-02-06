Obituary | Rev. Byron E. Owens

Rev. Byron E. Owens passed away Jan. 31, 2021, in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 95. He was born in Everton, Missouri and grew up in Springfield, Missouri.



Upon turning 18 years old, he was drafted into the United States Navy where he served in the South Pacific during WWII.



After his time of service in the South Pacific, he was stationed in Imperial Valley, California, where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Potter.



Prior to, and during his time in the Navy, Byron felt the call of God on his life to be a minister, proclaiming the good news of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



After being discharged from the Navy, he returned to Imperial Valley where he married the love of his life in 1945. The couple moved back to Springfield, Missouri, where Byron attended Central Bible Institute.



He dedicated his entire life to serving others in the Lord’s work. He was in full-time ministry from 1946 until he retired in 2005.



He pastored numerous churches, in Missouri, Imperial Valley, California and Kingman, Arizona, as well as having a radio ministry throughout the years.



Byron was well loved and respected and was a friend to all who knew him, as a result he maintained numerous lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lou Owens. He is survived by one son, Ken Owens (Carol); two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Lois Shute.

Services will be held at First Nazarene Church located at 4715 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m., Reverend Toni Henry and Reverend David Gray officiating. All safety requirements under COVID guidelines will be in effect. A Graveside Service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.



For those unable to attend, you can also join the Celebration of Life Service for Reverend Owens, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at www.youtube.com on the Kingman Nazarene channel.