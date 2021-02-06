OFFERS
Route 66 Street Drags return to Kingman in 2021

The Kingman Route 66 Street Drags, which were canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be held in 2021, organizers announced. The event is set for Oct. 22-24. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: February 6, 2021 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – After returning in 2019 and having to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19, Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will be back in action come October.

Kingman Route 66 Street Drags wrote on its Facebook page that the event is scheduled to move forward this year in conjunction with the City of Kingman and title-sponsor NAPA and NAPA Auto Parts.

The street drags are set for Oct. 22-24, and registration is now open for the first 300 cars.

The Facebook post noted the event will have a full timing system with reaction times of 60 feet and 330 feet, and one-eighth-mile times and speeds.

“This is as real of a ‘street race’ as you can have. The difference is there will be all the safety equipment in place that you would find at a ‘purpose built’ track,” organizers wrote. “Plus, it’s legal. We have a city permit to conduct this annual event.”

To register or for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3aHzmGu. Registration closes Aug. 31.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Street Drags

