Prep roundup: Lee Williams High School girls basketball wins in double overtime

PRESCOTT VALLEY - Playing for a second straight night, the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team traveled to Bradshaw Mountain and hung on for a 51-48 win in double overtime on Friday, Feb. 5.

Lee Williams was able to jump out to an early first-quarter lead behind senior Savannah Jimenez, who made four consecutive free throws to give Lee Williams an 8-5 lead.

The game turned into a defensive battle in the second quarter, but two late three-pointers by Bradshaw Mountain helped cut the Lee Williams lead to 16-14 at the half.

Lee Williams sophomore forward Becca Arave scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter as the teams headed into the fourth quarter tied 28-28.

Free throws became the story in the fourth quarter as the Lady Volunteers were able to make 5-of-6.



"Our seniors really stepped up late in the game and hit some vital 1-and-1 free throws that kept us close," Volunteers coach Jerry Arava said.

A missed three-pointer by Lee Williams at the end of the quarter sent the game into overtime, and Jimenez hit a deep three to start the first overtime and followed with two free throws. Bradshaw Mountain cashed in late to tie the game and send it to a second overtime.

Free throws became very important in the final overtime as each team made just one field goal apiece. Becca Arave’s steal and bucket gave the Lady Vols a two-point lead and LaNae Burgess sealed the game with one of her four free throws in the overtime to give Lee Williams a 51-48 win.

The Vols shot 69% (18/26) from the charity stripe, compared to 43% (6/14) for Bradshaw Mountain. “We practice free throws every day and it is beginning to pay off," Arave said.

The Lady Vols host Mingus Union at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and play at Lake Havasu at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Boys Basketball

Coconino 59, Lee Williams 30

KINGMAN – Visiting Coconino High School outscored Lee Williams in every quarter to earn a 59-30 win over the Volunteers in a boys basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Panthers led 15-9 after the first quarter and 36 16 at the half to remain undefeated at 4-0. Lee Williams slipped to 2-4.

The Volunteers host Prescott at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 and Mingus Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.