State reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, along with one new death, the mornings of Sunday and Monday, Feb. 7-8.

By the state’s tabulations, it raised the death toll in the county to 566 and the case count to 20,145 in the county since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020. County health officials have logged 18,064 cases and 491 deaths through noon on Friday, Feb. 5.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be stabilizing, with 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

That’s up from 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days, but down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22. There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends, and are only now starting to trend down.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 152 deaths, followed by Kingman with 123, Lake Havasu City with 118, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 14. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,359 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,412 for Bullhead City, 3,997 for Kingman, 1,453 for Fort Mohave, 701 for Mohave Valley, 1,032 for Golden Valley and 404 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 124 cases in Topock, 42 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 31 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,530 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Feb. 7 there were 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 119 tests for a positivity rate of 27%.

The positivity rate in the county was 100% (246/246) on Sunday, Jan. 31; 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1; 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2; 27% (98/359) on Wednesday, Feb. 3; 21% (97/453) on Thursday, Feb. 4; 28% (78/278) on Friday, Feb. 5; and 12% (58/498) on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 88,845 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 80,549 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.3% have been positive. Of the 8,296 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Feb. 8, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths and 2,250 new cases from 3,893 tests for a positivity rate of 58%. More than 782,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,055 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27 million confirmed cases and 463,539 deaths the morning of Monday, Feb. 8. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,319,104 deaths and more than 106 million confirmed cases on Monday, Feb. 8.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.