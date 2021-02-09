6 more Mohave County residents fall victim to COVID-19

KINGMAN – Six more Mohave County residents, including two from the Kingman medical service area, have died from complications of COVID-19, even as the number of new cases and deaths in the county are declining.

The new deaths, along with 175 new cases of the coronavirus, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Feb. 8. They cover the three-day period from noon on Friday, Feb. 5 to noon on Monday.

The Kingman deaths involved one patient in the 60-69 age category and one age 90 or older, county health officials announced.

There were also three new deaths in the Lake Havasu City medical service area – one each ages 50-59, 70-79 and 80-89, and an adult in the 70-79 age bracket from the Bullhead City service area.

Of the 175 new cases, 50 were in the Kingman medical service area, and only seven are linked to another known case.

Nearly half of the local cases involved patients in the 60-and-older categories who have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were nine cases each ages 60-69 and 70-79, and three ages 80-89.

Another eight local cases involved children and teens, including six ages 0-10 and two ages 11-19. There were also seven cases ages 30-39, five each ages 40-49 and 50-59, and four ages 20-29.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 81, including 27 age 60 or older.

There were also 40 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the communities in the Arizona Strip and one in a location yet to be determined.

The county is coming off a deadly month with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 251 cases and nine deaths reported in the past four days. That compares to 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 153 coronavirus deaths, followed by Kingman with 124, Lake Havasu City with 121, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 14. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,398 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,471 for Bullhead City, 4,037 for Kingman, 1,468 for Fort Mohave, 707 for Mohave Valley, 1,038 for Golden Valley and 407 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 125 cases in Topock, 42 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 31 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,618 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,239 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,244 cases in the county. The county has counted 496 deaths, while the state reports 570.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Feb. 8 there were 99 new cases of COVID-19 from 588 tests for a positivity rate of 17%.

The positivity rate in the county was 31% (76/242) on Monday, Feb. 1; 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2; 27% (98/359) on Wednesday, Feb. 3; 21% (97/453) on Thursday, Feb. 4; 28% (78/278) on Friday, Feb. 5; 12% (58/498) on Saturday, Feb. 6; and 27% (32/119) on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89,433 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 81,078 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.2% have been positive. Of the 8,365 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 9, AZDHS was reporting 231 new deaths and 4,381new cases from 18,662 tests for a positivity rate of 23%. More than 787,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,286 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27 million confirmed cases and 465,096 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,327,985 deaths and nearly 107 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.