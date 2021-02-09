OFFERS
City of Kingman offers business utility assistance

The City of Kingman has launched a program to help small businesses that have struggled to pay their city utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2021 2:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has launched a Small Business Utility Assistance Grant program for small businesses that have struggled to pay water, sewer or solid waste utility fees since March 2020.

The city wrote in a news release that it has allocated $10,200 to the program. Eligible applicants can receive a one-time credit of $300 in utility relief assistance.

Small businesses that have been late on a city utility bill at least once since March are eligible. However, they must be brick-and-mortar businesses located in a commercial zone with an active business license and fewer than 50 employees.

To complete an application go to https://bit.ly/3pXtnUn. Applications can be submitted by email, U.S. mail or in person at the Office of Tourism and Economic Development at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

The program is now open and ends June 30, or whenever funds have been depleted. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The last year has been a real strain for business owners and their employees,” said Gary Kellogg, city economic development director. “This is just another way that we’re hoping to provide help to our small businesses, the building blocks of our economic infrastructure.”

For more information on the program or other business grants and programs, contact Retail Economic Development Manager Sylvia Shaffer at 928-753-8131.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

