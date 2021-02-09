Column | Why MGT needs to be shunned
Christine Flowers, National Columnist
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 12:39 p.m.
Most Read
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Public Health Director: Vaccines, patience in ‘short supply’
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of forgery
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: