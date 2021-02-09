Kingman Little League South schedules additional registration dates
Updated as of Tuesday, February 9, 2021 4:58 PM
KINGMAN – Kingman Little League South has added additional registration dates, as well as pushed back tryouts and the start of play, for the upcoming season.
Organizers wrote in a news release that the decisions were made in an effort to ensure every child has the opportunity to play. Registration dates now include Thursday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, Feb. 18, both from 6-8 p.m. at the Kingman Middle School cafeteria, 1969 Detroit Ave. Registration costs $50.
“KLL is accepting players who live and go to school outside KLL boundaries,” the league wrote. “This means all Kingman players who want to play Little League this season can register with KLL. This includes Peach Springs, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hackberry, Valle Vista, Chloride, etc.”
On that note, Little League has partnered with T-Mobile to offset registration costs. If in need of financial assistance, apply for the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program at https://everykidsports.org/amped/application/.
KLL is also looking for team, league and season sponsors, as well as coaches, for all divisions. For registration, all players will need their birth certificate and one document of proof from each of the groups below dated between Feb. 1, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021:
– Driver’s license, school record, vehicle record, employment record or insurance document.
– Welfare/childcare records, federal, state and local records, support payment records, homeowner or tenant records, or military records.
– Utility bill, financial record, medical records, and internet, cable or satellite records.
Tryouts have been pushed back to noon Saturday, Feb. 20 for majors and 2 p.m. for minors, as well as 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 for majors and minors.
Information provided by Kingman Little League South
