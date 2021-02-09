Kingman Regional Medical Center opens new emergency department entrance

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center will open its new emergency department entrance, part of the hospital’s facility expansion, on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

KRMC wrote in a news release that starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, those seeking emergency care may enter the KRMC campus using Stockton Hill Road. The new emergency department entrance will be on the left upon entering the parking lot.

KRMC wrote its emergency department expansion nearly doubles patient care spaces, which now total 48. It features private patient rooms, additional trauma bays and negative pressure rooms, and expanded decontamination facilities.

“That will be a vast improvement both for patients and our staff,” KRMC Public Relations Specialist Teri Williams told the Miner in May 2019. “Right now, the emergency department is too crowded.”

The existing emergency room was be expanded eastward toward Stockton Hill Road where the old parking lot is located. The project, which began in October 2019, is expected to take 19 months.

“We’re very excited to have this additional space to meet our community’s growing demand,” said Ryan Kennedy, KRMC’s chief operating officer. “We had great engagement from staff and other community stakeholders to help design this space with a focus on safety, privacy, functionality and aesthetics.”