Letter | Voting is vital to democracy
Voting is vital to our American democracy and is the right of all Americans. For The People Act, HR 1 which has been pending, is an important legislative initiative that further assures this right. Principally it protects and strengthens voting rights, addresses ethics reforms, ends partisan gerrymandering, and closes the revolving door to reduce corruption and/or conflict of interests in our government.
Write your representative in Washington and ask them to vote yes on HR 1 to assure ordinary citizens in America have a voice in our esteemed democracy.
Chris Meisenheimer
Kingman
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Public Health Director: Vaccines, patience in ‘short supply’
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of forgery
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: