Letter | Voting is vital to democracy

Voting is vital to our American democracy and is the right of all Americans. For The People Act, HR 1 which has been pending, is an important legislative initiative that further assures this right. Principally it protects and strengthens voting rights, addresses ethics reforms, ends partisan gerrymandering, and closes the revolving door to reduce corruption and/or conflict of interests in our government.

Write your representative in Washington and ask them to vote yes on HR 1 to assure ordinary citizens in America have a voice in our esteemed democracy.

Chris Meisenheimer

Kingman