Mohave Community College accepting entries for ‘Flash Film Festival’

BULLHEAD CITY – Lights, camera, action! Mohave Community College Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club is hosting a Flash Film Festival. People who are interested in film can submit a short film for a chance to win the grand prize.

The arts club decided to put together the film festival to give people a platform to tell their stories and to be a pandemic-safe event that can continue when campuses open again, MCC wrote in a news release.

“The arts club wanted to start an event that could be done under pandemic measures and still have longevity as an annual event in the future,” said Charles McCune, BHC Arts Club vice president. “We began working on the film festival as an event to be opened college-wide and enrich the student body with culture and inclusivity.”

The grand prize is $500. Other prizes are $50 for first place in each category, and $25 for second in each category. Participants can submit films in five categories – comedy/musical, horror, drama, documentary and action. Films must be at least 30 seconds and no longer than 150 seconds.

“Participation in the film festival opens doors for students who are looking for an avenue to get involved with college campus life,” BHC Art Club said. “Community involvement in the festival can help neighbors know more about those that live in their communities and get a chance to see what the college and students do.”

Information provided by Mohave Community College