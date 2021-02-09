Not a second to spare: KFD produces video of dramatic rescue

KINGMAN – Neither the early morning hour nor the serious conditions in which they found themselves and their fellow community member on Dec. 14 were enough to keep Kingman Fire Department firefighters from saving a life and putting out the blaze, all in less than 10 minutes.

KFD received a call for a residential structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m., with the dispatcher indicating the blaze was occurring at an apartment complex at 1075 Kenwood Ave. Also communicated was that there was a victim trapped inside.

That 911 call from the victim to dispatch, and the events that followed, are now available for viewing by the public thanks to an informational video the city has made available below.

The victim tells dispatch that her bedroom is on fire and that she is disabled and cannot escape the residence. She was lying in the hallway on the floor. Firefighter Lane Nielson said structure fires come with more excitement than other calls, but that upon learning of a trapped victim, “that kind of gets the wheels turning and you get pumped up,” with a necessary focus on what needs to be done and doing it quickly.

“We knew things were going to have to go fast if we were going to make it in time for her,” said Captain Bob Casson.

Crews could smell smoke as they approached the scene, but it wasn’t until reaching Sycamore and Western that they could see smoke. Upon arriving, Casson said he could see 8- 10-foot flames coming from a few of the residence’s narrow windows.

Nielson jumped out of the truck, grabbed his pack and began to spray the flames coming from the windows.

“I was able to get water through those windows as much as I could to try to cool off the environment for the victim and for the guys who were going to go inside,” he said.

Casson and firefighter Ricardo Garcia, after using tools to enter the apartment, then began the process of finding the victim. Casson said the two only had approximately 20 feet to deal with, but that smoke resulted in a lack of visibility.

“I immediately called ‘fire department, fire department, can you hear me,’” Garcia said. “I got no response. As I got closer to the hallway, I got closer to the ground to try and increase my visibility. I called out again, ‘fire department, fire department,’ and I heard a faint noise. I immediately locked in the sound and went toward the patient.”

Casson went to give Garcia a hand, to which Garcia responded, “I got her,” letting the captain know it was time to leave.

“Literally it was in seconds that all of this occurred,” Casson said.

“Within 10 minutes of us being toned out, all units were on scene, we had made entry, rescued the victim, had her en route to the hospital and the fire out. To do that in less than 10 minutes is amazing,” said Battalion Chief Tom Flanagan. “That just shows that the guys care. That means that they’re going to do everything they can to protect the community and protect the people in this community.”

Casson called it the most gratifying fire rescue he has been a part of in his more than 30-year career in the fire service.

“For us to get there and do everything we did so fast and to have that result and for her to have a second chance at life, it’s something I’m super proud of and it makes me proud to be a member of this organization and proud to be in the fire service,” Nielson said.

Garcia said it’s not often KFD responds to a structure fire with a victim trapped inside, but that firefighters always have to be ready.

“On behalf of the Kingman Fire Department and as the fire chief, I could not be more proud of the fire crews, the dispatchers and the team that worked that night,” said KFD Chief Jake Rhoades. “But this effort exemplifies the level of service we have here in Kingman. The men and women that serve Kingman from dispatch to fire service to our behind the scenes and support services and prevention, came together to make this a tremendous incident, a tremendous outcome and a success for everybody involved.”

Casson and Garcia received Valor Awards, while recipients of the Chief’s Award included Communications Supervisor Amy Kennedy, telecommunicator Alayna Anastacio, engineer Chris Jackson, firefighter Lane Nielson, Capt. Kelly Johnson and Battalion Chief Tom Flanagan. Awards were presented at Kingman City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 2 meeting.