NWS: ‘Slight chance’ of snow in Kingman on Sunday night
Updated as of Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5:04 PM
KINGMAN – The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of precipitation in the Kingman area this weekend, including a “slight chance” of snow showers the night of Sunday, Feb. 14.
Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night, and a chance of showers on Sunday, when the high temperature will reach just 54 degrees.
Overnight on Sunday there is a chance of either rain or snow showers, as the low temperature will drop to about 34 degrees.
The rest of the forecast period calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s, and lows in the low 40s.
Information provided by National Weather Service
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Public Health Director: Vaccines, patience in ‘short supply’
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of forgery
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: