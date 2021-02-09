OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NWS: ‘Slight chance’ of snow in Kingman on Sunday night

There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast for Kingman on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Miner file photo)

There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast for Kingman on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2021 3:24 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5:04 PM

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of precipitation in the Kingman area this weekend, including a “slight chance” of snow showers the night of Sunday, Feb. 14.

Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night, and a chance of showers on Sunday, when the high temperature will reach just 54 degrees.

Overnight on Sunday there is a chance of either rain or snow showers, as the low temperature will drop to about 34 degrees.

The rest of the forecast period calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s, and lows in the low 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State