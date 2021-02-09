NWS: ‘Slight chance’ of snow in Kingman on Sunday night

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of precipitation in the Kingman area this weekend, including a “slight chance” of snow showers the night of Sunday, Feb. 14.

Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night, and a chance of showers on Sunday, when the high temperature will reach just 54 degrees.

Overnight on Sunday there is a chance of either rain or snow showers, as the low temperature will drop to about 34 degrees.

The rest of the forecast period calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s, and lows in the low 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service