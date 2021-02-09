Route 66 Rotary Club learns about Mohave County parks

Kristin Zimmerman, Mohave County Parks administrator, spoke about projects and developments in the parks system to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Feb. 5. Zimmerman said Hualapai Mountain Park has been designated as a national historic park; the Sun Corridor Trail, a non-motorized trail from Douglas to Las Vegas, is in the works; and pedestrian bridges were installed on the Arizona Heritage Trail at Davis Park.