Route 66 Rotary Club learns about Mohave County parks
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 3:20 p.m.
Kristin Zimmerman, Mohave County Parks administrator, spoke about projects and developments in the parks system to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Feb. 5. Zimmerman said Hualapai Mountain Park has been designated as a national historic park; the Sun Corridor Trail, a non-motorized trail from Douglas to Las Vegas, is in the works; and pedestrian bridges were installed on the Arizona Heritage Trail at Davis Park.
Most Read
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Public Health Director: Vaccines, patience in ‘short supply’
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of forgery
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: