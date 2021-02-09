OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State creating rental aid program for impacts from pandemic

Arizona will launch a new federally funded program to provide rental assistance to people in need of housing help due to unemployment and certain other circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

Arizona will launch a new federally funded program to provide rental assistance to people in need of housing help due to unemployment and certain other circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 2:31 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona will launch a new federally funded program to provide rental assistance to people in need of housing help due to unemployment and certain other circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program “will keep families and those in need in their homes and help them get back on their feet as we overcome the effects of the pandemic," Ducey said in a statement.

The state program will be run by the Department of Economic Security and provide help in 12 of the state's 15 counties. The three other counties – Maricopa, Pima and Yuma – are receiving federal funding directly, and plan their own rental assistance programs, Ducey's statement said.

DES will direct renters living in those three counties to the local jurisdictions, the statement said.

The assistance will provide direct payments for rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears, and other expenses related to housing stability, the statement said.

Applications can be submitted online at des.az.gov/ERAP starting Feb. 23, the statement said.

The $25 billion federal program awarded $492 million to Arizona, with $292 million going to the state and the rest to large cities and counties, the statement said.

In another development, the state on Tuesday reported 4,381 additional known COVID-19 cases and 231 additional deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 787,268 cases and 14,286 deaths.

The virus' fall and winter surge in Arizona has slowed since January and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop, with 2,755 occupying inpatient beds as of Monday. That's down from the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,944.7 on Jan. 25 to 2,963.1 on Monday, while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 139.1 to 133 during the same period, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State