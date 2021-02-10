6 more deaths push COVID-19 toll in Mohave County over 500

KINGMAN – Even as the number of new cases declines, the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Feb. 9 reported just 30 new cases of COVID-19, but six more deaths from complications of the coronavirus, raising the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 501.

Three of the new deaths were residents of the Kingman medical service area, one each ages 40-49, 80-89 and 90-plus. There were also three deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Kingman also experienced 11 of the new cases, including four in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more susceptible to severe cases of the virus. There were two cases each ages 70-79 and 80-89. There were also two new local cases in the 50-59 age group, and one each ages 0-10, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49.

There were also 10 new cases in the Bullhead City service, seven in the Lake Havasu City area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county is coming off a deadly month with public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 281 cases and 15 deaths reported in the past five days. That compares to 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 153 coronavirus deaths, followed by Kingman with 125, Lake Havasu City with 124, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 22 and Mohave Valley with 14. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,402 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,476 for Bullhead City, 4,036 for Kingman, 1,469 for Fort Mohave, 709 for Mohave Valley, 1,041 for Golden Valley and 407 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 125 cases in Topock, 42 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 31 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,656 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,257 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,280 cases in the county. The county has counted 501 deaths, while the state reports 579.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Feb. 9 there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 from 253 tests for a positivity rate of 14%.

The positivity rate in the county was 18% (65/359) on Tuesday, Feb. 2; 27% (98/359) on Wednesday, Feb. 3; 21% (97/453) on Thursday, Feb. 4; 28% (78/278) on Friday, Feb. 5; 12% (58/498) on Saturday, Feb. 6; 27% (32/119) on Sunday, Feb. 7; and 17% (99/588) on Monday, Feb. 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89,686 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 81,325 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.2% have been positive. Of the 8,361 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Feb. 10, AZDHS was reporting 176 new deaths and 1,977 new cases from 8,654 tests for a positivity rate of 23%. More than 789,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,462 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27.1 million confirmed cases and 468,247 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 10. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,343,909 deaths and more than 107 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.