OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona restaurants look to make cocktails-to-go permanent

Arizona restaurant owners are asking state lawmakers to allow cocktails-to-go, which were first permitted due to the pandemic in an attempt to help restaurants survive the poor economy, to become a permanent fixture in the industry. (Photo by Magic and cocktails, https://bit.ly/2LHkXBQ)

Arizona restaurant owners are asking state lawmakers to allow cocktails-to-go, which were first permitted due to the pandemic in an attempt to help restaurants survive the poor economy, to become a permanent fixture in the industry. (Photo by Magic and cocktails, https://bit.ly/2LHkXBQ)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2021 10:17 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona restaurants are trying to convince state lawmakers to let them sell cocktails to-go, looking to make permanent a temporary right they gained during the pandemic as they chart an uncertain future.

Restaurant owners supporting the measure say it would help them get back on their feet after the pandemic devastated the industry. But others in the industry, namely bar owners and liquor stores, say it would devalue their businesses.

Gov. Doug Ducey temporarily allowed restaurants to sell alcohol to-go at the onset of the pandemic, when he ordered them to close their dining rooms.

“It was great. It’s what helped us get through some of these hard times,” Matt Fulton, owner of Pigstail and the Whining Pig, told lawmakers on Tuesday.

But a judge ended the practice in November, siding with a group of bar owners who sued to block it.

The proposal, HB2773, has divided the industry, with restaurant owners largely lining up in support and many bar owners in opposition. The grocery industry trade group, the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance, also is opposed.

The pandemic is likely to accelerate a trend toward more take-home dining, which began before the coronavirus upended routines, said Dan Bogert, chief operating officer of the Arizona Restaurant Association, which supports the bill.

“When you go to make a cocktail, it gets into a craft, the artistry of the product,” Bogert said. “What we’re trying to do with this bill is open the door for consumers to access that artisanal product in the comfort of their own home.”

Critics say the measure would devalue the liquor licenses they’ve spent a fortune to obtain. The number of bar and liquor store licenses is limited based on population, which makes them expensive to obtain and often one of a business' most valuable assets.

Allowing restaurants with their low-cost licenses to sell drinks to be consumed offsite infringes on the territory of expensive bar and liquor store licenses, critics argue.

“I'm here today fighting to save the value of my business,” said David Delos, the owner of six bars and president of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association, a trade group that's opposed. “By voting yes on this bill you will hurt far more businesses than you will help.”

Alcohol sales are regulated under a labyrinth of laws and regulations that date to the end of Prohibition. A restaurant license is relatively affordable to obtain, but at least 40% of the establishment’s sales must be food and the booze generally can’t leave the premises. Bar licenses are much more expensive — about $100,000 — but don't require food sales and allow the owner to sell beer, wine or liquor in its original container for consumption elsewhere.

Liquor store licenses, which are used by grocery stores, are still more expensive, about $250,000 a pop, according to industry lobbyists.

Rep. Jeff Weninger, a Chandler Republican and a restaurant owner who introduced the bill, said his measure would give bars and restaurants alike a new right that neither has today.

The measure also would create new regulations for the delivery of alcohol, shifting responsibility from the business selling the booze to the delivery company.

The measure cleared the House Commerce Committee in a 7-3 vote on Tuesday, setting the stage for a vote in the full House of Representatives.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State