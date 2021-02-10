OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement

Robert B. Gluschenko II (MSCO photo)

Robert B. Gluschenko II (MSCO photo)

Originally Published: February 10, 2021 10:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – Robert B. Gluschenko II, 19, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department after reportedly fleeing from officers at speeds exceeding 100 mph on Sunday, Feb. 7.

KPD wrote in a news release that at about 10:25 p.m. officers attempted to stop a BMW sedan in the 1300 block of Stockton Hill Road for excessive speed. The vehicle reportedly fled from officers, at times exceeding speeds of 100 mph, traveling in opposing lanes of traffic into the path of oncoming cars, failing to stop at red lights and “blacking out” its lights before eluding officers.

Those actions, according to KPD, occurred along Stockton Hill Road, Airway Avenue and into a neighborhood in the area of the 2100 block of Apache Street. The vehicle was found unoccupied at a home on Apache Street.

Officers reportedly observed the driver, identified as Gluschenko, to be a passenger in a different vehicle leaving a nearby home. KPD wrote that further investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had been a passenger in Gluschenko’s vehicle earlier.

Gluschenko was arrested on suspicion of felony unlawful flight from law enforcement and endangerment, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The BMW was impounded.

Information provided by KPD

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State