Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Man suspected in multiple Lake Havasu City arsons arrested

Jeremy Chelgren (MCSO photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2021 10:25 a.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - A man who was allegedly involved in multiple arsons in Lake Havasu City has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

They said Jeremy Chelgren was taken into custody Monday and turned over to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials.

Chelgren is jailed on suspicion of four counts of arson of an unoccupied structure, three counts of arson to an occupied structure, unlawful flight and theft, according to police.

He’s also facing charges of domestic violence threats, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct related to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

Police said officers reported seeing Chelgren driving a sedan with a fake license plate that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the arsons.

Chelgren failed to stop and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before being arrested.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond for the arson charges, a $5,000 bond for the unlawful flight and theft charges and a $5,000 bond for the domestic violence charges.

It was unclear Tuesday if Chelgren has a lawyer yet for his case.

