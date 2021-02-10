OFFERS
Prep roundup: Lee Williams boys basketball squad nips Mingus Union 51-46

Players from Lee Williams and Mingus Union high schools position themselves for a rebound during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Kingman. Lee Williams won 51-46. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: February 10, 2021 11:22 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 10, 2021 3:31 PM

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team built an early lead and made it last on Tuesday, Feb. 9, defeating visiting Mingus Union 51-46.

The Volunteers got a game-high 17 points from senior Marcell Thompson and 12 from senior Sean Satoafaiga to post their third win against five losses and break a four-game losing streak.

Coach Cain Atkinson’s Volunteers used a 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter to build an 18-9 lead they would never relinquish, as Thompson poured in nine points in the stanza and 15 in the first half. Satoafaiga scored five his 12 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Mingus Union pulled with three points midway through the fourth quarter, but Thompson scored with 1:17 left to play and senior guard Wes Shafer hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to seal the win with eight seconds remaining.

Mingus Union fell to 1-6 on the season with a fourth consecutive loss. The Volunteers return to action at Greenway High School at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Boys Basketball

Trivium Prep 83, Kingman Academy 37

GOODYEAR – Kingman Academy suffered its fourth straight loss, falling 83-37 to Trivium Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Tigers slipped to 3-5 on the season, while Trivium Prep improved to 5-1.

Kingman Academy hosts Parker at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Girls Basketball

Lee Williams 62, Mingus Union 44

KINGMAN – The first commandment of basketball is “thou shalt make free throws.” The players on the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team are strict adherents to the rule.

The Volunteers poured in 12 straight free throws in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to defeat visiting Mingus Union 62-44 on Tuesday.

Senior guard LaNae Burgess went 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch to help key the win, scoring all eight of her points in the second half.

Lee Williams senior guard Lia Lucero was money from long range, netting three treys en route to a game-high 17 points. Sophomore forward Becca Arave contributed 16 points to the effort, while senior Savannah Jimenez and sophomore Brooke Hunter added eight and seven points, respectively.

The Volunteers improved to 4-2 with the win, while the Marauders slipped to 1-7. Lee Williams returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. at Lake Havasu High School.

Kingman Academy 50, Trivium Prep 30

GOODYEAR – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team beat host Trivium Prep 50-30 on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Lady Tigers improved to 4-4 on the season with win, and snapped a two-game losing skein. Trivium Prep slipped to 1-3 for the season.

Kingman Academy hosts Parker at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

