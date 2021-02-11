Kingman blood drive slated for Feb. 23
KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held in the auxiliary gymnasium at Lee Williams High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
According to a news release from Vitalant blood services, a single donation of blood can save up to three lives.
“With the impact of COVID-19 on business and school closures, thousands of blood drives have been canceled. At this community blood drive, Vitalant will be collecting whole blood donations to help hospital patients in need of blood transfusions. Donating blood is an essential healthcare activity,” Vitalant wrote.
Each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and donors will receive results within two weeks.
Those who receive positive antibody results can apply to be a convalescent plasma donor to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients.
To make an appointment to donate visit bloodhero.com.
Individuals must be age 16 or older to donate.
Information provided by Vitalant blood services
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Not a second to spare: KFD produces video of dramatic rescue
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: