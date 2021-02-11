Kingman Miner Feb. 12 Adoption Spotlight: Brian
These are Arizona’s children. Brian is an insightful and active young man who loves the outdoors, writing and crafts. He also loves to serve at his local church and senior center, and cares deeply for others. He hopes to find a forever family with siblings and dogs! Get to know Brian and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
February 2021: 29 children available for adoption in Arizona
