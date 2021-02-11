OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccines for ages 75 and older

Kingman Regional Medical Center is now offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to persons age 75 or older. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2021 4:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center announced Thursday, Feb. 11 that it has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the public beginning with adults age 75 and older.

“In coordination with the Mohave County Department of Public Health, KRMC is following the Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee recommendations for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

Until now, KRMC has vaccinated only hospital staff and protective services personnel such as firefighters and police. Now, the hospital is transitioning to Phase 1B, category 2, which includes adults age 75 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 928-263-3945. The shots are free. Photo ID and masks are required at time of service.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

