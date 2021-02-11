OFFERS
Obituary | Sandra Lee Jenkins Woosley

Originally Published: February 11, 2021 3:34 p.m.

Sandra Lee Jenkins Woosley, 72, wife of J. Carl Woosley, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 26, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Pearl Emmanuel and Ann Mae Sheline Jenkins.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son, Fred (Lesley) Woosley; daughter, Regina (Bryan) Breeden; grandchildren Jessica, Rebekah, Kerri, Emily Woosley, Jonathan Lunsford, David Breeden, Sandra Ann Gibson and Elisabeth Breeden; and great-grandchildren Robert and Aiden Gibson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clays Mill Road Building Fund at www.clarklegacycenter.com.

