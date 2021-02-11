OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 12
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Vicki LaShorne

Vicki LaShorne

Vicki LaShorne

Originally Published: February 11, 2021 3:33 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Vicki LaShorne, loving mother of four, passed away at age 68.

Vicki was born on July 1, 1952 in Lexington, Kentucky. Vicki raised two sons, Craig and Casey, and two daughters, Kristen and Kennedy.

Vicki was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father Wilber; her mother Dorthy; and her beloved daughter Kristin. She is survived by her sons, Craig and Casey; her daughter Kennedy; her sister Carol; and her grandchildren Shyann, Toriana, Dustin, Alissa, Ashley, Hailey, Azriel, Amber, Jade and Craig, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State