Obituary | Vicki LaShorne

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Vicki LaShorne, loving mother of four, passed away at age 68.

Vicki was born on July 1, 1952 in Lexington, Kentucky. Vicki raised two sons, Craig and Casey, and two daughters, Kristen and Kennedy.

Vicki was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father Wilber; her mother Dorthy; and her beloved daughter Kristin. She is survived by her sons, Craig and Casey; her daughter Kennedy; her sister Carol; and her grandchildren Shyann, Toriana, Dustin, Alissa, Ashley, Hailey, Azriel, Amber, Jade and Craig, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.