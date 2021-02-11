Presidents Day closures announced in Kingman and Mohave County

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and most Mohave County offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 for the Presidents Day holiday.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, Feb. 15 in the City of Kingman, the city wrote in a news release. Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late. Kingman Area Regional Transit buses also will not operate Monday.

Most county offices – the sheriff’s, roads and emergency services departments are exceptions – will be closed Monday, said county Communications Director Roger Galloway.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, usually held on the third Monday of each month, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 700 W. Beale St.

The U.S. Postal Service, federal government offices and most banks also observe the holiday.

Information provided by Mohave County and the City of Kingman