OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 12
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Registration open for jazz dance classes at ArtHub in Kingman

Sandra Romanski, former gymnast turned dancer and yoga instructor, will teach two jazz dance classes at the ArtHub from Feb. 16 through March 27. (Photo courtesy of KCA)

Sandra Romanski, former gymnast turned dancer and yoga instructor, will teach two jazz dance classes at the ArtHub from Feb. 16 through March 27. (Photo courtesy of KCA)

Originally Published: February 11, 2021 3:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sandra Romanski, a former gymnast turned dancer and yoga instructor, will offer two educational dance classes for various ages from Feb. 16 through March 27 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Kingman Center for the Arts wrote in a news release that Romanski has a BFA degree in performance and choreography and dance. She has performed nationally and internationally in New York, South Korea, Germany and more.

“Now she’s teaching two jazz dance classes at the upcoming Education Session at the ArtHub,” KCA wrote.

The first class is jazz dance for ages 8-12, designed for dancers of all levels.

“Through improvisation exercises we will focus on individual growth in jazz technique, musicality and dynamics,” Romanski said. “This is a fun way to build confidence all while learning to artistically express yourself.”

The second jazz class is for ages 13 and above. Basic dance knowledge is suggested, and advanced dancers are also welcome.

“For all my classes, my goal is to provide tools that will empower my students to find a true sense of feeling at home within yourself and allow that to manifest into how you move through your life.”

Classes run from Feb. 16 through March 27. To register for either individual classes or a class series, visit https://kingmanarts.org/classes/.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State