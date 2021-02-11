Registration open for jazz dance classes at ArtHub in Kingman

KINGMAN – Sandra Romanski, a former gymnast turned dancer and yoga instructor, will offer two educational dance classes for various ages from Feb. 16 through March 27 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Kingman Center for the Arts wrote in a news release that Romanski has a BFA degree in performance and choreography and dance. She has performed nationally and internationally in New York, South Korea, Germany and more.

“Now she’s teaching two jazz dance classes at the upcoming Education Session at the ArtHub,” KCA wrote.

The first class is jazz dance for ages 8-12, designed for dancers of all levels.

“Through improvisation exercises we will focus on individual growth in jazz technique, musicality and dynamics,” Romanski said. “This is a fun way to build confidence all while learning to artistically express yourself.”

The second jazz class is for ages 13 and above. Basic dance knowledge is suggested, and advanced dancers are also welcome.

“For all my classes, my goal is to provide tools that will empower my students to find a true sense of feeling at home within yourself and allow that to manifest into how you move through your life.”

Classes run from Feb. 16 through March 27. To register for either individual classes or a class series, visit https://kingmanarts.org/classes/.

