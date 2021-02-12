OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 13
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona holds off Oregon State 70-61

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 12, 2021 8:46 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. - James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each on Thursday night, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State.

Mathurin helped the Wildcats (14-6, 8-6 Pac-12) pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes.

Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points each for the Beavers (10-9, 6-7). Gianni Hunt added 12 points and Warith Alatishe scored 10.

Arizona never trailed after the first two minutes of the game, but Oregon State kept it close through most of the second half, cutting the deficit to 58-54 at the end of a 10-1 run on Lucas’ four-point play converted on a deep 3-pointer with 5:04 left.

Oregon State committed 26 fouls to Arizona’s 12, and the Wildcats capitalized by outscoring the Beavers 23-6 at the foul line, 14-1 in the second half.

Ąžuolas Tubelis had 10 rebounds to go with six points for Arizona, which outrebounded Oregon State 47-34.

Arizona hosts Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State visits Arizona State on Sunday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State