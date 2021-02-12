Arizona holds off Oregon State 70-61
TUCSON, Ariz. - James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each on Thursday night, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State.
Mathurin helped the Wildcats (14-6, 8-6 Pac-12) pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes.
Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points each for the Beavers (10-9, 6-7). Gianni Hunt added 12 points and Warith Alatishe scored 10.
Arizona never trailed after the first two minutes of the game, but Oregon State kept it close through most of the second half, cutting the deficit to 58-54 at the end of a 10-1 run on Lucas’ four-point play converted on a deep 3-pointer with 5:04 left.
Oregon State committed 26 fouls to Arizona’s 12, and the Wildcats capitalized by outscoring the Beavers 23-6 at the foul line, 14-1 in the second half.
Ąžuolas Tubelis had 10 rebounds to go with six points for Arizona, which outrebounded Oregon State 47-34.
Arizona hosts Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State visits Arizona State on Sunday.
