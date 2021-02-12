Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74

KINGMAN – Mohave County will expand vaccination eligibility to adults age 65 and older, as well as educators and childcare workers, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

“If you are eligible as a result of this change, please do not attempt to make an appointment until next Wednesday,” The Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release.

There will also be a continuation of vaccinations for those in the 1A group – healthcare workers, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities – as well as protective services occupations like police and firefighters, and persons age 75 and older.

“It’s vital that those seeking a vaccination appointment realize that doses in the county are scarce, like it is across the nation, and patience is certainly required in obtaining that needed vaccine,” the county wrote, noting providers are gearing up for the planned expansion.

The county receives a weekly allocation of vaccine which to date has not been sufficient to meet demand. Providers set up appointments the weekly number of doses they expect to receive.

“The situation will improve significantly when the county receives additional vaccine. Until that time, we ask for your patience,” the county wrote.

A list of current Mohave County vaccine providers with their websites and phone numbers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. All locations require appointments to be set up via their websites or by phone.

If you are experiencing problems accessing information or need assistance in making an appointment contact the county Call Center at 928-753-8665. “Those who answer are trained to be helpful in navigating all elements dealing with COVID-19,” the news release noted.

County health officials estimate there are more than 37,000 residents in the 65-74 age group, and 28,000 in the age 75 and older category, which is still eligible to receive vaccines.