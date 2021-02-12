Prep roundup: Kingman Academy boys nip Parker 68-65

KINGMAN - Kingman Academy snapped a three-game losing skein with a narrow 68-65 win over visiting Parker on Thursday, Feb. 11. The Tigers also beat Parker 47-40 on Jan. 28.

The Tigers improved to 4-5 on the campaign with the win, while Parker slipped to 1-10 overall.

Kingman Academy hosts River Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Girls Basketball

Parker 67, Kingman Academy 51

KINGMAN – Parker topped Kingman Academy 67-51 in a girls high school basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, avenging a four-point loss to the Lady Tigers on Jan. 28.

Parker improved to 6-3 with the win, while Kingman Academy fell to 4-5.

The Lady Tigers travel to Heritage Academy Laveen on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.